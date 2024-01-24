47 families of Patur have been allocated five trees

For the Pulaputtur flood victims in the mandal, 47 families in Patur have been allocated a plot of five trees each. As there is a shortage of water for the construction of houses, Rajampet legislators brought it to the notice of Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy to construct a borehole.

On Wednesday, Nandalur mandal president Mr. Meda Vijayabhaskar Reddy went to Paturu village and inspected the construction of houses and the borehole. The people there expressed their gratitude to the MLA

Water Sarpanch representative Mohan Reddy, Srinu, Sivashankar Rajugaru, Rajasekhar Reddy, Vijayudu, Nagireddypally Village Sarpanch Jambusuri Narayana, Annamaiya District Works Board General Secretary Syed Ameer, Co-op members Karimullah Khan, Himagiri Yadav, Arumugam Viswanath, Elias, Kunda Nellore Venkateshwar Reddy, Mandaram Gangireddy, Sivaramaraju, Umamaheswar Reddy, Cherlopalli Sivaram Rajugaru, Harshavardhan Reddy, Ootkuru Rajesh Reddy, and others participated.