Aditi Rao Hydari heads to Cannes 2024; see her latest Instagram pics

Renowned actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to make a stunning appearance at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This year, Aditi will attend the prestigious event as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. On Tuesday, the actor shared a series of captivating photos on Instagram, showcasing her excitement and anticipation before departing India to grace the Cannes 2024 red carpet.

In her Instagram post, Aditi looked effortlessly chic in a white jacket paired with black pants and a matching cap. The photos, taken at her home, radiated her signature elegance and style. Alongside the photos, she expressed her gratitude to her team for their support, writing, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia.”

Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, captivating audiences with her stunning fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. Her presence at Cannes 2023 was equally mesmerising. She first dazzled in a dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta ensemble for a L'Oreal shoot, followed by a breathtaking appearance in a ruffled sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco on the red carpet.

In addition to her Cannes appearances, Aditi has been earning acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The Netflix series delves into the cultural reality of ‘Heeramandi’ (located in present-day Lahore) through the stories of courtesans and their patrons. The star-studded cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.