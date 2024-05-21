Live
- One arrested for throwing ink at Congress LS candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi
- Biocon Biologics gets US FDA nod for biosimilar version of eye treatment drug Eylea
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's childhood dream realised; here's what it is
- Our leader is the best: Gehlot and Pilot supporters in Rajasthan sing paeans
- Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case
- Biden's adviser demands Israel allow aid access to all of Gaza Strip
- High Alert in Andhra Pradesh as Tension Rises Ahead of Election Counting Day
- Gadwal: Lucky dip held to fill med college posts
- Police Conduct Flag March in Guntur District Ahead of Election Counting Day
- Cong govt is dithering on poll promises: KTR
Just In
Bibhav taken to CM’s house for recreation of crime scene
BJP claims Maliwal ‘assault’ linked to Kejriwal’s wish to send senior lawyer to RS; AAP hits back
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.
Kejriwal’s personal aide Kumar was arrested on Friday and was sent to a five-day police custody. “A team of Delhi Police officers took him to CM’s residence for the recreation of crime scene and corroborate the sequence of incident at about 5.45 pm,” the officer said. Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence located at Civil Lines area on May 13.
The Delhi BJP claimed Kejriwal wanted to send a senior lawyer to the Rajya Sabha and the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, an AAP member of the Upper House, was connected to it. The Aam Aadmi Party hit back saying the BJP has “no narrative or vision to offer to the people” and is therefore resorting “to jailing all opposition leaders and making ridiculous allegations every day like this one”.
The BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also asked how AAP came to the conclusion about the saffron party’s involvement in the matter when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar. AAP leaders have claimed that Maliwal’s allegation is a conspiracy by the BJP to trap Kejriwal. Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched “Operation Jhadoo” to crush AAP as the saffron party sees his party as a “challenge”. The BJP’s Delhi chief Sachdeva, however, said AAP supremo Kejriwal is enacting a “political drama” over Maliwal’s “assault” charge while maintaining silence on the issue.