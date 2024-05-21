Bibhav taken to CM’s house for recreation of crime scene

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.

Kejriwal’s personal aide Kumar was arrested on Friday and was sent to a five-day police custody. “A team of Delhi Police officers took him to CM’s residence for the recreation of crime scene and corroborate the sequence of incident at about 5.45 pm,” the officer said. Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence located at Civil Lines area on May 13.

The Delhi BJP claimed Kejriwal wanted to send a senior lawyer to the Rajya Sabha and the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, an AAP member of the Upper House, was connected to it. The Aam Aadmi Party hit back saying the BJP has “no narrative or vision to offer to the people” and is therefore resorting “to jailing all opposition leaders and making ridiculous allegations every day like this one”.

The BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also asked how AAP came to the conclusion about the saffron party’s involvement in the matter when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar. AAP leaders have claimed that Maliwal’s allegation is a conspiracy by the BJP to trap Kejriwal. Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched “Operation Jhadoo” to crush AAP as the saffron party sees his party as a “challenge”. The BJP’s Delhi chief Sachdeva, however, said AAP supremo Kejriwal is enacting a “political drama” over Maliwal’s “assault” charge while maintaining silence on the issue.