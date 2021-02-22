4.88 lakh exercise franchise, records 78.41% voting in Adoni

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that the fourth and final phase of polling in Adoni division passed off peacefully on Sunday registering 78.41 per cent of polling. Addressing media conference at the Collector's conference hall here on Sunday, Veera Pandiyan said that the polling was conducted for 265 gram panchayats in 14 mandals of Adoni constituency and 4,88,777 voters out of 6,23,399 have exercised their franchise in the elections. Of the 14 mandals, Yemmiganur mandal has registered the highest percentage of 81.62 and the lowest of 71.67 registered at Kosigi mandal.

In the four phase elections, the collector said around 15,12,023 voters have exercised their franchise. A total of 80.83 per cent (first phase-82.14, second phase- 80.76, third phase- 83.10 and at the fourth phase-78.41) polling was registered at all 970 gram panchayats in the district. The district collector further said there was a total of 18,70,728 voters in the district. Out of it around 15,12,023 voters have exercised their franchise. He said it has given him immense pleasure on seeing that the voters exercising franchise in a peaceful atmosphere without any fear. He thanked the voters for their enthusiasm and supporting the officials in all respects and lauded the efforts of officials for making the entire polling a grand success.

SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said the entire department has had a sigh of relief as no violence reported in last phase of polling. The police personnel have discharged responsibilities with utmost responsibility and assisted the elderly up to polling centres to cast their votes. Continuing the same spirit, the SP said we will finish the counting of votes.

He said that no victory rallies allowed and beating drums was strictly prohibited. He said Police Act 30 and Section 144 would be in force at the counting centres.

Joint collectors Rama Sunder Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin were also present at the press conference.