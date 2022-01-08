5 heart patients discharged at one go in Kurnool hospital

Kurnool: Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) surgeon Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said that five patients, who underwent heart surgery, were discharged from the government general hospital on a single day. Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, Dr Reddy said that five patients, between the age group of 50 to 70 years from various parts of Kurnool district and Gantakal in Anantapur district were admitted in Kurnool government general hospital regarding heart-related issues.

He said that a 70-year-old Lakshmamma, a resident of Madanapuram village in Maddikerra mandal of Kurnool district, was suffering from heart problems. She was admitted to the hospital in December. After conducting a couple of tests, surgery was performed on December 27. She was under doctor's care for a period of ten days and discharged from the hospital on January 5 after confirming that she was totally in a healthy state.

Similarly, a 60-year-old Moulali from Bethamcherla, a butcher by profession, also underwent heart surgery on December 28. A 50-year-old Maddilety, a centering worker and a resident of Mujaffar Nagar in Kurnool town was performed heart surgery on December 29. Surgery was also performed on a patient Mahaboob Basha, 50, a coolie and a resident of Yerraguntla village in Sirivella mandal on December 31.

Even the heart surgery on a 68-year-old Hussain Banu, a housewife and a resident of Guntakal in Anantapur was performed on December 30. Almost all the five patients were under doctor's observation for a period of ten days. After confirming that the patients have recovered fully, they were discharged on a single day, said Dr Prabhakar Reddy.

The CTVS surgeon said that the patients were all admitted in the under Aarogyasri scheme. The patients while going to their residences after discharge have profusely thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the doctors for giving them a new lease of life. He said the smile on the patients faces gave a lot more courage and enthusiasm to the doctors.