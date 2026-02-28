5-pronged strategy to push agri growth in state: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that Rayalaseema would be transformed into a world-class horticulture hub, unveiling an ambitious roadmap during his speech on the Agriculture, Allied Sectors and Housing Budget in the Legislative Assembly.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh contributes nearly 10 per cent to the national agricultural GDP, the Chief Minister said the government is implementing a five-pronged strategy focusing on water security, demand-driven crops, food processing, marketing and sustained government support to push the growth of agriculture growth. Highlighting the horticulture push, Naidu said 400 million metric tonnes of horticultural crops are currently produced in Rayalaseema and the state is working towards scaling it up to 1,000 million metric tonnes.

A cluster-based development plan worth Rs 30,000 crore is being prepared, he said, adding that the government aims to mobilise Rs 1 lakh crore in total investments, including Rs 70,000 crore from the private sector, to make Rayalaseema a horticulture powerhouse. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish the world’s largest cocoa city in Eluru and position Andhra Pradesh as a leading aquaculture hub by supplying power to the aqua sector at Rs 1.50 per unit.

On farm support, Naidu said 22.5 lakh agricultural pump sets are operational in the state and 69,000 new connections were provided this year.

An allocation of Rs 13,722 crore has been made for free power to agriculture in 2025-26. He added that 1,250 metric tonnes of micronutrients were supplied to farmers.

Under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, farmers are being provided Rs 20,000 annually in three instalments, including Rs 14,000 from the state government, he said. The government has disbursed Rs 310 crore in subsidies benefiting 47 lakh farmers, including those affected by crop losses. Grain procurement payments of Rs 10,816 crore were made within 24 hours, besides clearing Rs 1,670 crore in pending arrears.

Naidu said 15 lakh farmers in 8,168 villages are practising natural farming and the government plans to expand it to 50 lakh acres. He also announced plans to introduce large-scale farm mechanisation and AI-based agronomist services.

Emphasising water security amid forecasts of reduced rainfall, the Chief Minister said groundwater levels have improved significantly due to efficient management, with an average rise across the State. He called upon irrigation associations to partner with the government in strengthening the sector.

Turning to housing, Naidu alleged large-scale irregularities under the previous regime in housing and sand policy and said those responsible would face legal action. He announced that 2.20 lakh families without house sites would be given free plots, two cents in urban areas and three cents in rural areas.

The government has commenced construction of three lakh houses from Rayachoti and plans to conduct housewarming ceremonies for 10.63 lakh houses this year, with phased targets set before Ugadi, June and September. By 2029, the government aims to ensure housing and free house sites for all eligible poor families, he said.