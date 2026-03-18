50% interest waiver offer

Guntur: The government will waive 50% of interest, if the all property tax and vacant land tax dues paid in a lump sum on or before the end of this month. The government issued a GO to this effect on Tuesday. Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner K Mayur Ashok stated that taxpayers who clear their pending property tax and vacant land tax dues in one instalment within this month will be eligible for a 50% rebate on the interest amount as per the Government orders.

He further clarified that taxpayers who have already paid their dues along with interest during the current financial year will have 50% of the interest amount credited towards their property tax for the upcoming financial year. Those who have partially paid their property tax and still have pending dues can also avail the interest rebate by clearing the balance amount in full before the end of this month.

He urged all taxpayers in the city to utilise this opportunity and contribute towards the development of the city.

Administrative secretaries have been instructed to conduct door-to-door visits and distribute slips containing details of tax dues with applicable interest rebate, along with water charges, within two days ensuring 100% coverage. Tax collection counters will function from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm starting Wednesday.