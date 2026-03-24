500 artistes showcase Andhra Natyam

Vijayawada: Nataraja Ramakrishna Arts Academy and Swaranarthana jointly organised a grand Andhra Natyam presentation at the indoor stadium of Maris Stella College on Sunday evening.

The spectacular event witnessed the participation of nearly 500 Andhra Natyam artistes, who delivered a mesmerising performance.

Andhra Natyam, originally known as Lasya Nartana, traces its roots to temple traditions where it was performed by Devadasis. Over time, it also evolved as a prominent court dance during the reign of kings. This vibrant and graceful dance form is an integral part of Telugu cultural heritage. Owing to the tireless efforts of Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, Andhra Natyam received official recognition in 1982, along with the formulation of a structured syllabus. Since then, numerous dance gurus have dedicated themselves to promoting this classical art form across both Telugu states. The indoor stadium resonated with the essence and elegance of Andhra Natyam as artistes from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana came together on a single stage.

The performers presented Vinayaka Kauthvam and Nataraja Ramakrishna Sabdam, compositions by renowned dance guru P Uma Maheswara Patrudu. The dancers captivated the audience with their expressive Lasya, Hava, and Bhava, showcasing both technical finesse and emotional depth. Adding to the vibrancy of the evening, a Hyderabad-based troupe performed the energetic Veeranatyam, further enriching the programme.

Several eminent Natya gurus including Ratan Kumar (Karimnagar), Mrunalini, Santosh (Siddipet), Kalpana, Janaki, Yogitasri, Kiranmayi Malleswara Rao, M Swarnalatha, Rekha, D Satwika, K Asha Naidu (Hyderabad), Marella Venugopala Sarma (Miryalaguda), Madhu (Korutla), Rajendra (Torpuru), Satyanarayana (Kakinada), Kshirasagara, T Madhavi, K Navya (Rajahmundry), Sarada Ramakrishna, Rayana Srinivasa Rao, T Jostha, Sahithi Chakradhar, K Vasudeva Rao, and P Uma Maheswara Patrudu (Vijayawada) participated in this mega event along with their respective teams.