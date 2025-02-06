Live
Just In
503 mobile phones worth ₹1 cr recovered
Anakapalli police hand them over to the owners
Anakapalli : Anakapalli police handed over mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore to their owners on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said 503 lost mobile phones were recovered in Anakapalli district.
Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the SP stated that the IT core team was continuously tracing the complaints received from people through the WhatsApp number 9346912007.
The mobile phones were recovered from different places, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and YSR districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Special teams were sent to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Telangana to recover the mobiles, the SP informed.
Later, the SP handed over recovered mobile phones to the complainants. The SP said as of now 2,711mobile phones were recovered in nine phases and handed over to the complainants.
The SP appreciated social media inspector Kalyanai, IT core SI Suresh Babu, staff B Govinda Rao, P Krishnaveni, G Saikumari Devi and other police personnel.