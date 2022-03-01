505 AP students still stuck in Ukraine: Task Force Committee

Vijayawada: The Task Force Committee formed to monitor the evacuation operations of students stranded in Ukraine prepared a master data on the number of AP students present in Ukraine and confirmed that 537 AP students were studying in Ukraine.

Of them, 32 students had reached the State so far. As per the data received, students of AP got admitted in 14 universities in Ukraine. Majority of students got enrolled in five universities. Highest number of students were enrolled in Zaporizhia State medical University followed by Kyiv Medical University of UAFM, Kyiv, Odessa National Medical University, Kharkiv National Medical University and Vinnytsya OO Bogomolets National Medical University.

Zaporizhia which is situated in south eastern part is witnessing minor bombing incidents. Meanwhile the officials are making efforts to contact the Telugu associations in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.