505 AP students still stuck in Ukraine: Task Force Committee
So far 32 students have reached the State
Vijayawada: The Task Force Committee formed to monitor the evacuation operations of students stranded in Ukraine prepared a master data on the number of AP students present in Ukraine and confirmed that 537 AP students were studying in Ukraine.
Of them, 32 students had reached the State so far. As per the data received, students of AP got admitted in 14 universities in Ukraine. Majority of students got enrolled in five universities. Highest number of students were enrolled in Zaporizhia State medical University followed by Kyiv Medical University of UAFM, Kyiv, Odessa National Medical University, Kharkiv National Medical University and Vinnytsya OO Bogomolets National Medical University.
Zaporizhia which is situated in south eastern part is witnessing minor bombing incidents. Meanwhile the officials are making efforts to contact the Telugu associations in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.
As part of the evacuation operation of the Ministry of External Affairs, four flights carrying students and others from Ukraine landed in the country on Monday and four flights would arrive on Tuesday, according to chairman of Task Force Committee MT Krishna Babu. He said people can furnish information on toll free number 1902, helpline:0863 2340678 or website https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/