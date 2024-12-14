Ahsaas Channaopens up about her complex character in ‘Mismatched 3’

Actress Ahsaas Channa has shared insights into her character in the much-anticipated Mismatched 3, revealing that her role is unlike anything she has portrayed before. Describing her character as “so complex,” Ahsaas explains that while her role was introduced in the previous season, it is in this season that the audience will get a deeper understanding of her backstory, interests, and personal life.

“My character in Mismatched was introduced last season, but it’s only in this season that you find out more about her. You get a backstory about her life and what her interests are, and who she is as a person,” Ahsaas said, adding that the season also explores the romantic relationship between Anmol and Vinny, which lies at the heart of the show.

Discussing how this character differs from her previous roles, she shared, “It’s definitely something different from what I have played in the past. She’s not a super confident person who has her life together, but she is very woke, knows right from wrong, and has a very strong sense of morals.” Ahsaas went on to express how challenging it was to play such a layered character, saying, “I have never played a character like this who is so complex.”

On the topic of whether the series has become predictable or needs reinvention, the young actress humbly responded, “I’m too young to answer this question,” adding that she feels each project she has worked on, despite being in the young adult genre, has been unique and different. “Honestly, I don’t see a pattern right now, but then again, what do I know? I am too young to comment on this. I have a long way to go and a lot more to do,” she said.

When asked about the recognition of web series actors compared to their counterparts in film and TV, Ahsaas acknowledged that while film and TV actors generally have a larger following, OTT platforms are still relatively new. “But I don’t feel like there is any clear distinction between any medium right now,” she added. “Film actors are doing OTT content, and OTT actors are doing film content.”

Ahsaas believes the lines between these mediums are increasingly blurring, emphasizing that the focus should be on creating good content. “The main thing is that we should all be aiming towards the same goal, which is developing good content for the audience. The recognition will follow, regardless of the medium, if the content is good and the performances are amazing.”







