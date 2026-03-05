522 secure job offers at Mega Job Mela

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) and the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) successfully concluded a Mega Job Mela at the APSPDCL Corporate Office here on Wednesday.

The event saw 522 candidates receiving appointment letters from various private companies, with another 274 short listed for final round interviews.

Addressing the gathering, APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti urged youth to actively seize emerging opportunities and move ahead in life. He said the job mela has been organised in collaboration with APSDC to reduce pressure based recruitment and provide a transparent, skill oriented platform for job seekers. Around 1,577 candidates from different districts of the state had registered for the fair, he added. The CMD advised youth to build confidence, match company requirements and continuously upgrade their skills so that they become indispensable to employers. “This will help them stand on their own feet and also become a support to their families,” he said. He also appreciated APSDC for extending its support to organise such a large scale employment event.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, who attended as a special guest, said the private sector is now offering good career opportunities along with structured growth. He informed that about 500 companies from 55 countries are functioning in the Tirupati district area. Compared with government jobs, career progression and growth in private firms are more dynamic, he added. He thanked APSPDCL and APSDC for creating this platform for the youth.

During the mela, HR representatives from 41 private companies, including Toshiba, Green Tech Industries, Amara Raja Group, Dixon Technologies, Daikin, Dr Reddy’s, Megha Engineering, Hero Motocorp, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Blue Star Industries among others, conducted interviews.