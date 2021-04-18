53 hospitals authorised to treat Covid19 patients in Guntur 

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav said on Sunday that the district administration has sanctioned permission to 53 hospitals to render treatment to Covid19 patients in the district following the sudden spike in Covid19 cases. He said that he has sanctioned permission to render medical services at 24 Arogyasri network hospitals and 21 non-Agrogyasri hospitals. In a statement, he said that in addition to this they are rendering medical services at GGH at Guntur,Government Fever Hospital in Guntur city, Katuri Medical College Hospital, Manipal Hospital, AIIMS Mangalagiri and NRI Medical College Hospital.

He said that at present 6000 beds are available in the hospitals to render medical services to the Covid19 patients including 526 ICU beds, 2500 beds with non-ICU and oxygen, 2000 beds without oxygen facility and ICU in addition to 236 ventilators.

He said that he has instructed to render medical services to the Covid19 patients under the Dr YSR Arogyasri and with CMRF. He instructed the managements of the hospitals to display fees fixed by the government to render medical services to the Covid19. If the hospitals fail to render medical services to the Covid19 patients, the patients may contact 104, 1902 immediately. He assured people that the officials will take steps to render medical services to the patients. The nodal officers will keep watch on the medical services to the Covid19 patients in the hospitals and take steps to admit the new patients. He instructed the managements of the hospitals to display the number of total bed capacity, details of vacant beds, treatment fee immediately. He warned that if they did not take steps to display the details, he will take action against them.