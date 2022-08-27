53rd Lab Raising Day celebrated

Visakhapatnam: The armed forces are not meant for war, but for ensuring peace, said Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta. Attending as a chief guest at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) 53rd Lab Raising Day celebrations here (LRDC) on Friday, armed forces must be strengthened with the state-of-the-art weapons with the integral support of DRDO laboratories.

He wished India to become independent from foreign sources/ manufacturers in the coming 25 years. Addressing the gathering, Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao explained the genesis of the lab and how it evolved as the present state-of-the-art premiere naval research laboratory, the status of ongoing projects and stressed on the progress of the innovative technologies to meet futuristic requirements.

He lauded the support given by the NSTL Seva Samiti and Mahila Kalyan Manch in carrying out several activities. The celebrations started included address by chairman LRDC-2022 scientist-F M. Srinadh. Civil Employees Union president Ch VSN Murthy briefed about the social service activities of NSTL during Covid-19 pandemic and the booster vaccination programme. Scientist-G Manu Korulla highlighted more than 75 events including Swatantrata rally, freedom walk and Har Ghar Tiranga activities as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Lab Technology Awards were presented by the Chief Guest. Marking the occasion, a coffee table book, the compilation of the activities carried out by NSTL fraternity under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was unveiled.