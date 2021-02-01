5.62Lakh children administered polio drops in Kurnool

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandian has called upon the parents to save their children from polio mania by administering pulse polio drops.

Launching the first round of pulse polio immunisation programme at Government General Hospital here on Sunday, the collector said that a total of 5.62 lakh children up to the age of 5 years have been administered polio drops at 2,871 polio booths set up across the district.

He appealed to people to participate in the social drive for establishing a healthy society.

He further said that the staff of health department would visit the houses to administer polio drops who failed to turn up at the arranged centers.