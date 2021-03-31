570 beds dedicated to Covid patients in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to make ready the beds and other facilities in the Government General Hospital on a war footing, as the number of coronavirus cases are fast increasing.

He conducted a review meeting with concerned officials on the development of the hospital and providing infrastructure as per the requirement based on Covid at GGH on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector ordered the officials to keep available the ICU and non-ICU beds in the hospital. He said that they should earmark 570 beds, as they did earlier for the Covid treatment, and take control of senior residents' quarters and women empowerment building immediately. He ordered the doctors to use the 196 beds and ICU beds in the four wards on the second floor for Covid treatment and stop the dialysis services temporarily.

The officials informed the Collector that 254 ventilators are working fine and 20kl capacity of oxygen is available in the hospital.

The Collector ordered the hospital officials to reappoint the doctors whose services were utilised last year for the Covid treatment and ordered to make sure the doctors, lab technicians, sanitary staff and other employees are on duty from April 1.

He added that they are assessing the situation to announce the area hospitals in the other places of the district also as Covid centres. He ordered to implement the Covid operation management perfectly and keep ready the surgical gloves, masks, sanitisers, medical equipment and tools along with the drugs required in the Covid treatment. He said that he will not tolerate negligence in maintaining the quality of food and directed for implementation of Covid regulations in the GGH canteen also.

Bhaskara expressed dissatisfaction over the non-availability of six operation theatres though they spent crores of rupees on their construction. He expressed anger on the non-utilisation of software to enter the details of the patients and ordered them to shun negligence. He asked the officials to send proposals for the release of required funds.

Joint Collector TS Chetan, GGH Superintendent Dr Sriramulu, RIMS principal Dr Naga Rajamannar, RMO Venugopal Reddy, APMIDC EE Ravi, SDC Vasantha Babu and others also participated in the meeting.