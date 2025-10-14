6-day faculty development programme begins

Vijayawada: A six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP), sponsored by AICTE’s ATAL Academy, began on Monday at Vikas Group of Institutions, Nunna, Vijayawada Rural, NTR district.

Themed ‘Recent Trends in Usage of Smart Materials & Advanced Manufacturing Techniques in Relevance to Industry 5.0,’ the event aims to bridge academia and industry. Prof Mamilla Ravi Shankar, Head of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Tirupati, inaugurated the programme as chief guest.

He highlighted the importance of FDPs in keeping faculty updated with industrial advancements, emphasizing additive manufacturing’s transformative potential in modern production and its future impact on the manufacturing sector.

FDP coordinator Dr Ch Kishore Reddy noted that 50 faculty members from 21 institutions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating. Over six days, seven experts from prestigious organizations, including IIT Tirupati, NIT Andhra Pradesh, ISRO, DRDO, NSEL, HCL Technologies, and APSCHE, will deliver lectures on advanced materials and manufacturing trends. Principal Dr PS Srinivas praised Dr Challa Kishore Reddy and Gurumurthy for securing AICTE approval and sponsorship. Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, Secretary of Vikas Group, felicitated Prof Mamilla Ravi Shankar. Department heads and faculty attended the inaugural session, marking a strong start to the programme.