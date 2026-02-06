  1. Home
6 RS logs seized, 2 smugglers held

  6 Feb 2026 10:59 AM IST
Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Tasks Force (RSASTF) seized six red sanders logs and arrested two smugglers in Srikalahasti- Pichaturu road on Thursday.

Acting on information from Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu, Task Force SP P Srinivas led the operation. Under ASP J Kulasekar supervision and DSP Sharif guidance, ARSI Eswar Reddy’s team along with FRI P Subhash FBO Suresh reached KVB Puram mandal and checked vehicles at Marappareddy Kandriga check post.

On Thursday morning, a car sped towards taskforce personnel and stopped a short distance away. Two men tried to flee from the car, but the police chased and caught them. A search revealed six red sanders logs inside the car.

The arrested were from Tirupati district. Police took them, along with the car, to Tirupati Task Force station.

CI Khadar Basha registered a case and investigation is on.

red sanders smugglingRSASTF seizuresmugglers arrestedTirupati district
