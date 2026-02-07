6 tribal hamlets get solar power

Yerragondapalem: EnergyMinister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated the Off-Grid Solar Home Electrification Scheme in Palutla during his visit to Yerragondapalem on Friday.

In a historic moment, tribal residents of six hamlets witnessed electric lights for the first time since India's independence. Under the minister’s initiative, 611 tribal families received free solar electricity facilities worth Rs 2.86 crore. Each household was provided with complimentary solar-powered equipment, including one fan, five LED bulbs, and a mobile charging socket, bringing modern amenities to these remote areas through solar battery systems.

The off-grid solar initiative by the minister ensured electricity access in areas where traditional grid connectivity remains challenging. Tribal residents of Palutla hamlet expressed their gratitude to the coalition government for this transformative development.

The minister announced that the electrification programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to reaching underserved communities and ensuring no village remains in darkness.

He observed that the solar-based approach offers a sustainable, cost-effective solution for remote tribal settlements while supporting environmental conservation goals.