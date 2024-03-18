6 Yoga candidates from Kurnool to take part in national-level senior championship

Live
Kurnool: AP State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty informed that six Yoga candidates from Kurnool district were selected to participate at national level senior Yoga championship competitions to be held in West Bengal.
Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, Avinash said 48th national level senior Yoga championship competitions will be conducted in Hooghly in West Bengal from March 19 to 23. The six candidates selected were - TN Akshara and E Umesh Goud (under 21-25 years category), JV Ramana Murthy (above 45 years), Bhavani (25-30 years category), Prabhavati (30-35 years category) and Rangaswamy below 30 years professional category. The participants at national level competitions were felicitated here on Sunday and were wished all the very best. District Sports Development Officer Srinivasa Rao, advocate Sreedhar Reddy, Chinna Sunkanna and others were present.