600 attend 29th ‘IACTACON 2026’ national medical conference

Visakhapatnam: The 29th annual national conference of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anesthesiologists ‘IACTACON 2026’ serves as a platform to brainstorm latest innovations in the medica field.

Focusing on the theme ‘changing innovations and interventions in clinical practice’, the summit that concludes on March 1 is being organised under the leadership of the association chairman Y Ramesh Babu, organising secretary Mohan Maharaj, scientific chairman R Gopinath, national president Suresh Nair, and member PSN Raju.

During the inaugural, experts highlighted the critical importance of anesthesia during heart and lung surgeries, discussing the integration of hybrid operation theatres, Artificial Intelligence, and patient safety protocols. Notable highlights included the presentation of ‘Dr Janak Mehta Best Paper Award’ for junior doctors and specialised simulator workshops.

The event saw participation of over 600 delegates from across the country, 200 national experts, and 30 international scholars.