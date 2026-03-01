Cheers Group founder Mohan Krishna gets Indian Icon award

DrMohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers Group, and world’s first liquor marketing professional with a PhD, has been honoured with ‘Indian Icon’ award.

Cheers Group, a major Indian beverage alcohol conglomerate based in Goa, is known for its rapid growth trajectory. The group is valued at approximately Rs 1,000 crore and is recognized as one of the fastest-growing luxury spirit companies. It has received over 300 national and international awards for its premium spirits.

Kadamba Indian Single Malt by Cheers Group dominated headlines by winning “Best World Whisky” at the John Barleycorn Awards USA (Jan 2026), Double Gold at the SIP Awards California and Gold at USA Spirits Ratings. Cheers Group’s World’s first Champagne-barrel-finished, and humidity-aged Single-malt whisky is rapidly expanding internationally, with plans for a new carbon-neutral distillery and a visitor experience center in Goa to meet global demand, specifically for Kadamba.

Following success in the US, UAE, and Europe, Kadamba is expanding into the Canadian market. Also, the company has solid pan-India presence.

GinSin London Dry Gin from the stable of Cheers group has achieved significant recognition in 2025, solidifying its position as a top-tier Indian craft spirit. GinSin won Gold at the World Gin Awards 2025 in Norwich, UK, securing the title of “Best Indian Gin” and winning a Gold medal in the Signature “London Dry Gin” category. GinSin also received a prestigious award from the Asia World Spirits Competition in August 2025, where it was noted for being a dry, zesty, and refreshing Goan gin crafted with a mix of traditional botanicals.