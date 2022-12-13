6,000 cusecs water released to Penna river

Kadapa( YSR District): With Mylavaram dam receiving heavy inflows from upper areas, the irrigation officials on Monday released 6,000 cusecs of water into Pennar river. According to Mylavaram Deputy Excutive Engineer M A Narisimha Murthy, there was 5.876 tmc ft water against 6.500 tmc ft Full Reservoir Level(FRL) in the dam.

With dam receiving 4,000 cusecs inflows, it was decided to let 6,000 cusecs to downstream (Penna river) to avoid submergence of surrounding villages. He said that letting water into the Penna River would be continued till the decline of inflows from upper areas. Meanwhile as part of precautionary measure, the police restricted the vehicular traffic between Jammalamadugu and Mudhanuru and diverted it through Proddaturu until normalcy restored.

In the video conference on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju to immediately start the enumeration over loss of crops, cattle and properties due to Mandous cyclone. He also directed the medical department to ensure precautionary measures to prevent spread of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas.