64,128 golden families identified in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjith Basha has instructed officials to complete the adoption process of identified “Golden Families” by July 31. Addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the Zero Poverty P4 Policy at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Wednesday, he emphasised the need for timely action.

The meeting was attended by special officers of constituencies, MPDOs, members of the District Vision Plan Unit, and Constituency Vision Plan Unit.

As part of the Zero Poverty P4 Policy, a total of 64,128 golden families have been identified across the district. The Collector informed that Gram Sabhas are being held in villages and wards between July 15 and 25 to re-examine the preliminary list.

He directed officials to prepare a final list after thorough scrutiny and ensure that by July 31, each family on the list is adopted by a designated mentor. He clarified that adoption doesn’t merely imply financial assistance but also includes guiding families in education, employment and accessing government schemes for sustainable development.

The Collector stressed that village committees should be formed to identify suitable mentors, including well-educated individuals, government employees, doctors and community elders. He instructed that an officer be appointed as in-charge for each village and that secretariat staff be assigned responsibilities accordingly. He also called for a detailed and careful survey to assess the individual, family and village-level needs so that appropriate support can be provided.

Furthermore, the Collector directed MPDOs to conduct daily reviews and hold meetings with secretariat staff to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

He asked RDOs and tahsildars to take special responsibility for the programme’s success. He also urged officials to involve private school managements, industries and medical professionals as stakeholders in the initiative. Highlighting the programme as a powerful step toward uplifting the poor, he appealed to everyone to participate from a humanitarian perspective. The meeting was attended by Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, P4 State consultant Sparsh, CPO Himaprabha Raju, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, DEO Samuel Paul, Industries GM Jawahar Babu, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Pattikonda RDO Bharat Nayak, DPO Bhaskar and other officials.