64th National Pharmacy Week celebrations begin at GGU

Rajamahendravaram: The 64th National Pharmacy Week celebrations were inaugurated at the School of Pharmacy, Godavari Global University (GGU), in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Rajahmundry Branch.

Speaking at the event, Dr MD Dhanaraju, Dean of GGU and president of IPA Rajahmundry, said the annual nationwide observance highlights the growing responsibilities of pharmacists.

He noted that pharmacists today not only bridge the gap between doctors and patients but also play a key role in promoting vaccination awareness, including educating the public on new vaccines. He added that the government has made vaccines affordable and accessible, further strengthening public health initiatives.

Dr S Muralidhar, Professor at Vikas Pharmaceutical Sciences, said the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) is offering vaccination training to pharmacy students in India, calling it a valuable opportunity for future professionals.

Dr K Srinivasa Rao, Dean of VJ College, said that pharmacists must approach healthcare with a service-oriented mindset and deepen their understanding of drug interactions.

The programme is coordinated by faculty members Dr AR Magesh, Sheikh Meera, and N. Koteswara Rao.