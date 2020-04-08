65 Mobile Rythu Bazaars launched in Kurnool

Kurnool: The district administration with an aim to strictly implement lockdown and to stop people coming on to the roads for purchasing essential commodities, has launched mobile rythu bazaars to sell the vegetables in autos.



Recently the number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up abnormally in the district. This may be the reason for not following social distance at rythu bazaars or some other reasons. To put a complete check on this, the authorities have come up with a novel idea to deliver vegetables at the doorstep of the residents and launched 65 mobile rythu bazaars in Kurnool town on Tuesday.

District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that these mobile Rythu bazaars would cater to all sections of people needs. Besides getting quality vegetables at reasonable rates, it would ensure people to stay indoors after purchasing vegetables. If the people do not come on to the roads, then the spread of virus would be automatically come down, said the Collector.

He said the district administration was more concerned about the alarming rise in positive cases. According to health sources, so far, the district registered 74 positive cases and more reports are yet awaited. Most of the cases tested positive are from Delhi returnees. He appealed to people to support the efforts of district administration, police and doctors. Staying indoors is the only solution to stop the spread of the deadly virus, he pointed out.

The Collector also said the mobile rythu bazaars have been launched by the marketing department.

Assistant Director of Marketing department, Sathyanaryana Choudhary said that if anyone if found to be selling the veggies on high rates, they would be taken into the task. All have to sell the vegetable at the rates prescribed by the government. With the launching of mobile rythu bazaars, the residents of Kurnool town are expressing happiness.