Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 12, 2024 – Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is an improved version of the original Garena Free Fire game. It has better graphics, bigger maps, and more exciting game modes.

Released in 2020, Free Fire MAX makes the battle royale experience better with smoother gameplay and more players. It also lets players customize their characters, weapons, and rewards.

The game is very popular worldwide and can be played on both iOS and Android devices in many different languages.

Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

1. Visit the official website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.

3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the provided text box.

4. Click on the "Confirm" button to proceed.

5. A confirmation box will appear; click "OK."

6. Once the redemption is successful, collect your rewards in the in-game mail sectio

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – December 12, 2024

- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

- YFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens

- FFW4FST9FQY2 – Bunny Warrior Bundle

- FTY7FGN4XKHC – Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

- VY2KFXT9FQNC– Golden Grace Shotgun

- FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote (Hargiz Jhukega Nahi) + Gloo Wall (Fire Hai Main)

- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

- FFPSYKMXTP2H – Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

- FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack

Important Notes for Players

- Ensure that your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK, as redeem codes cannot be used with guest accounts.

- Redeem codes are one-time use only. Once a code is redeemed, it cannot be used again.

- These codes are time-sensitive and are valid for only 24 hours, so be sure to redeem them quickly to enjoy the rewards.