Telangana: Thieves Rob Three Shops in Armor Town, Nizamabad

Thieves committed a series of robberies in Armor town of Nizamabad district. They broke the locks of three shops on the main road in the town and stole Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash, a TV and CCTV footage.

According to the police, six thieves arrived in a trolley vehicle (MH04 BD 2763) between 3:30 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

First, they stole a TV from Deepak CT Scan Shop. They also stole Rs. 3 lakh from the counter of Dondi Medical Shop nearby and Rs. 30 thousand in cash from Health Care Medical Shop.

The CCTV footage of thieves leaving three shops in a span of half an hour on the Nizamabad route was recorded.

Based on the complaint of the victims, Armur CI Satyanarayana Goud inspected the stolen shops. The CI said that a case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted with two teams.