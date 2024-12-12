  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Thieves Rob Three Shops in Armor Town, Nizamabad

Telangana: Thieves Rob Three Shops in Armor Town, Nizamabad
x

Telangana: Thieves Rob Three Shops in Armor Town, Nizamabad

Highlights

In Armor town, Nizamabad, a group of six thieves carried out a series of robberies early on Wednesday, stealing Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash, a TV, and CCTV footage.

Thieves committed a series of robberies in Armor town of Nizamabad district. They broke the locks of three shops on the main road in the town and stole Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash, a TV and CCTV footage.

According to the police, six thieves arrived in a trolley vehicle (MH04 BD 2763) between 3:30 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

First, they stole a TV from Deepak CT Scan Shop. They also stole Rs. 3 lakh from the counter of Dondi Medical Shop nearby and Rs. 30 thousand in cash from Health Care Medical Shop.

The CCTV footage of thieves leaving three shops in a span of half an hour on the Nizamabad route was recorded.

Based on the complaint of the victims, Armur CI Satyanarayana Goud inspected the stolen shops. The CI said that a case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted with two teams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick