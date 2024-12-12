Live
- BRS MLAs, MLCs Skip Second Day of Orientation Classes
- Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash in Leicestershire, 4 Others Injured
- Oppn assails delinking of Waltair div from ECoR
- Rajinikanth’s Birthday: Aamir Khan, Upendra Joins ‘Coolie’ Shoot
- Bhagavad Gita gives spiritual guidance says HDPP Secretary Raghunath
- Chandrababu outlines govt. achievements and vision for AP
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
Just In
Telangana: Thieves Rob Three Shops in Armor Town, Nizamabad
In Armor town, Nizamabad, a group of six thieves carried out a series of robberies early on Wednesday, stealing Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash, a TV, and CCTV footage.
Thieves committed a series of robberies in Armor town of Nizamabad district. They broke the locks of three shops on the main road in the town and stole Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash, a TV and CCTV footage.
According to the police, six thieves arrived in a trolley vehicle (MH04 BD 2763) between 3:30 am and 4 am on Wednesday.
First, they stole a TV from Deepak CT Scan Shop. They also stole Rs. 3 lakh from the counter of Dondi Medical Shop nearby and Rs. 30 thousand in cash from Health Care Medical Shop.
The CCTV footage of thieves leaving three shops in a span of half an hour on the Nizamabad route was recorded.
Based on the complaint of the victims, Armur CI Satyanarayana Goud inspected the stolen shops. The CI said that a case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted with two teams.