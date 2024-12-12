Actor flayed for attack on journalists

Mahabubnagar: The journalists from all the 5 districts of Palamuru region erupted in widespread protests on Wednesday as journalists condemned actor Mohan Babu’s alleged attack on media personnel. The demonstrations were organized under the banner of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) and the Indian Journalists Union (IJU).

In Wanaparthy district, journalists gathered at Rajiv Chowrasta, raising slogans against violence targeting the press. Led by the TUWJ-IJU district committee, the protesters demanded strict legal action against Mohan Babu for his alleged assault on reporters from TV9, TV5, and ETV, who were covering a family dispute involving the actor. Similar protests were also held in Mahabubnagar district headquarters and Jadcherla mandal, where the journalist community reiterated calls for justice.

Speaking at the protest, the TUWJ State Secretary Gundrati Madhu Goud criticized Mohan Babu for his actions, describing them as a disgrace to both the film industry and society.

Mahabubnagar TUWJ district president Dandu Dattender demanded a public apology from Mohan Babu and urged the police to file criminal cases against him.

Senior journalists, including Balaswami Malyala, former IJU National Council member, warned that the journalist fraternity would not forgive such acts.

The protests in Wanaparthy saw a strong turnout, with district secretary D. Madhava Rao and others participating. They demanded the immediate registration of criminal cases against the actor and stressed the need for greater protection for journalists.