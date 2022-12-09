6,570 farmers got resurveyed land documents: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said officials have surveyed 36,000 acres of lands belonging to 6,570 farmers in Sarvepalli and provided the documents related to land rights. Participating in a programme at Yerragunta in Venkatachalam on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received any complaints about issues related to land rights and hence he decided the resurvey lands for the benefit of farmers.

Distributing land documents to farmers, Kakani said this is being done after 100 years and there would be no problems with erratic records. This is being taken up using advanced technology giving no chance for errors and digitalising the records. He said there would be no issue of non-availability of land records and exact measurements would be available online for the convenience of all people. The Minister said they would issue pattadar passbooks to the farmers enjoying lands having sada binama agreements. Till now, he said, they have issued documents to 6,570 farmers regarding 36,000 acres of land in the constituency and the rest would also be provided shortly. Govardhan Reddy said the chief minister provided an incredibly good opportunity for resolving the dotted lands issue at the district level. Joint Collector R Kurmanath said the district would become a dispute-free area with resurvey of lands and revised land records. Till now, resurvey in 118 villages out of 600 villages has been completed and activity in another 60 villages would be complete by February next year, he added. Nellore RDO P Malola, tahsildars and MPDOs of Venkatachalam, Manubole, Podalakur, TP Gudur, Indukurpet, Muthukur, surveyors and sachivalayam staff participated.