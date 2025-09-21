7 IAS officers get new postings, 3 others transferred

Vijayawada: The state government on Saturday issued postings for several recently transferred IAS officers awaiting new assignments. Seven officers received new postings, while three others were shifted, according to G.O No 1739 issued by chief secretary K Vijayanand. As per the government order, former East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has been appointed as director of rehabilitation and resettlement. S Nagalakshmi has been placed at the disposal of the energy department for posting as managing director of APGenco, succeeding K V N Chakradhar Babu.

BR Ambedkar was appointed as stamps and registrations IG, relieving G Veerapandian from full additional charge (FAC). Chamakuri Sridhar has been posted as director of prohibition and excise, while Amilineni Bhargav Teja took over as additional commissioner of AP CRDA, with Mallavarapu Naveen shifted to the position of Krishna district joint collector. Katta Simhachalam took charge of chief executive officer of the Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB), and Mogili Venkateswarlu has been posted as Nellore district joint collector, succeeding Kollabthula Karthi. BC welfare director Dr A Mallikharjuna has been placed in full additional charge of as secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission.

The government has stated that posting orders for other transferred officers who have not yet been assigned new positions will be issued separately.