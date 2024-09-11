  • Menu
7 medicos selected for research scholarship

7 medicos selected for research scholarship
Principal A Edukondala Rao appreciating students selected for UGSRS in Ongole on Tuesday

Ongole: The principal of Government Medical College in Ongole Dr A Edukondala Rao informed that seven of their students were selected for the Undergraduate Student Research Scholarship (UGSRS) offered by the Dr NTR Health University on Tuesday.

The principal explained that NTR Health University invites research papers for this scholarship annually. He explained that seven students from the medical college, including final year MBBS students Tarali Sri Nagavalli Gopaluni, Mailsetty Sai Deepak, Korlakunta Vyshnavi, Padala Dhanushya Sri, Aashima, and a second-year MBBS student Boda Phani Sai Sree were selected for the programme this year.

These students will conduct research in various fields including diabetes, psychology, and surgery over a two-month period.

The principal congratulated to the students and acknowledged the support provided by the faculty and staff.

