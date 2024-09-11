Live
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
- Hema panel report: SIT takes over probe under Kerala HC's watchful eyes
- Paralympics medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold,Rs 50 lakh for silver,Rs 30 lakh for bronze
- We’re prepared well for India series: B’desh pacer Rana
Just In
7 medicos selected for research scholarship
The principal of Government Medical College in Ongole Dr A Edukondala Rao informed that seven of their students were selected for the Undergraduate Student Research Scholarship (UGSRS) offered by the Dr NTR Health University on Tuesday.
Ongole: The principal of Government Medical College in Ongole Dr A Edukondala Rao informed that seven of their students were selected for the Undergraduate Student Research Scholarship (UGSRS) offered by the Dr NTR Health University on Tuesday.
The principal explained that NTR Health University invites research papers for this scholarship annually. He explained that seven students from the medical college, including final year MBBS students Tarali Sri Nagavalli Gopaluni, Mailsetty Sai Deepak, Korlakunta Vyshnavi, Padala Dhanushya Sri, Aashima, and a second-year MBBS student Boda Phani Sai Sree were selected for the programme this year.
These students will conduct research in various fields including diabetes, psychology, and surgery over a two-month period.
The principal congratulated to the students and acknowledged the support provided by the faculty and staff.