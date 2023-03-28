7 more 104 vehicles for Tirupati district

Tirupati: To take the family doctor concept forward more effectively, seven new 104 services have been added to the existing fleet of 32 in Tirupati district.

The idea was to ensure each 104 vehicle should cover every secretariat in its limits twice in a month and provide the services to the people. At a programme held in Tirupati on Monday, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Joint Collector DK Balaji flagged off the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that with an intention to provide medical services to the people in their villages itself, the State government has set up one YSR village clinic for every 2,000 people. Further, to provide medical services at the doorsteps of the people, 104 vehicles will go twice under each secretariat limits covering all secretariats under 436 village health clinics.

The 104 services which are 39 in number now will go to the villages in a planned manner for 26 days in a month excluding the government holidays to implement the family physician concept. The staff in these services including two doctors from the nearby PHC will create awareness among the village people and conduct tests and extend OP services to them. In the afternoon, the doctors will visit schools and Anganwadi centres to provide required services there. Those suffering from chronic diseases, senior citizens and others will be covered at their homes.

The Collector added that all the medical records were being digitised and entered in the app so that records of every citizen would be available at any time. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, 104 district coordinator Seshasayana Reddy, Dr Chatra Prakash and others were present.