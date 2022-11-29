73 energy efficiency projects identified in India

Vijayawada (NTR District): Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) facilitation centre in New Delhi has identified 73 energy efficiency financing projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in the country and Andhra Pradesh stood first in India with 14 energy finance projects with a value of Rs 400 crore. These projects are in the sectors of cement, iron and steel, power plants, fertilisers, chemicals, textiles among others.

Director General of BEE Abhay Bhakre disclosed this while participating in a national-level meeting held on Monday at Indian Habitat Centre (IHC) in New Delhi in connection with the launching of IT portal ADEETIE (Assistance in deploying energy efficient technologies in Industries and Establishments).

Abhay Bhakre said that Andhra Pradesh stood in the first place by identifying highest number of projects in the country during investment bazaar conducted at Visakhapatnam, which will benefit industries by improving productivity, revenues and reducing energy cost. He said the BEE has declared that Visakhapatnam is the first city in the country where an investment bazaar was organised by AP State Energy Conservation Mission wherein investors came forward to take assistance from BEE (Government of India) facilitation centre to provide/ facilitate loans to the industries to set up energy efficiency projects in Andhra Pradesh.

BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar said that AP State Energy Conservation Mission has become a role model in the country among State Designated Agencies by developing its own plans and models of energy efficiency. He said BEE's facilitation centre has received more than 73 proposals for Energy efficiency financing projects from various States till November-2022. Based upon availability of technical details, the facilitation centre has evaluated these projects and till date recommended 45 projects for EE financing to 22 registered financial institutions in particular, public sector undertaking banks including SIDBI, PFC and others.

Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) A Chandrasekhara Reddy and representatives from PFC, SIDBI, Indian Bank, SBI and APSECM have participated in the IT portal launch of ADEETIE.