75% aspirants test luck to recruit various posts in village and ward sachivalayams in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The examination to recruit various posts in village and ward sachivalayams are conducted peacefully in the district.

Over 45,467 candidates have applied for 1,134 posts in the district and 88 exam centres were allotted including some isolation rooms for Covid patients to write the exams.

On Sunday, the first day 16,039 candidates have appeared against 20,918 applicants and 4,879 remain absent. Two at Parvathipuram, one at S Kota and one applicant at Vizianagaram have written the exam in an isolation room and the invigilators attended the duties for these four candidates wearing PPE kits.

All the candidates were screened whether they are suffering with fever or any other symptoms. In the evening, 5,777 have attended against 7,704 candidates and 1,927 remain absent. Collector M Harijawaharlal and SP B Rajakumari have visited the exam centres and took strict measures to conduct the exams without any irregularities.