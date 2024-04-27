  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Alliance MP candidate vows to push growth of IT sector
Visakhapatnam : Alliance MP candidate M Sribharat said that he would work towards improving the IT sector and an action plan will be readied.

Addressing the representatives of IT industries in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Sribharat mentioned that the industry sector has been completely ruined under the YSRCP’s governance. “The ruling party failed to pay arrears and benefits to the IT industrialists. Even as industries failed to set up their shop in Visakhapatnam, the existing ones too shifted to other places,” the MP candidate pointed out.

Once the alliance government is formed in Andhra Pradesh, Sribharat assured that more opportunities for the IT industrialists and professionals would be created in Visakhapatnam and new industries would set up shop as well.

