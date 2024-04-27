Live
- Deepika storms into individual semis
- Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed
- Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it ‘pinch-me moment’
- Beauty addicts can now get Kylie Cosmetics in India
- BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day
- Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
- Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease
- Study decodes how long-term pesticide exposure raises Parkinson’s risk
- Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
- World Design Day: Celebrating creativity, innovation & human flourishing
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Alliance MP candidate vows to push growth of IT sector
Alliance MP candidate M Sribharat said that he would work towards improving the IT sector and an action plan will be readied.
Visakhapatnam : Alliance MP candidate M Sribharat said that he would work towards improving the IT sector and an action plan will be readied.
Addressing the representatives of IT industries in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Sribharat mentioned that the industry sector has been completely ruined under the YSRCP’s governance. “The ruling party failed to pay arrears and benefits to the IT industrialists. Even as industries failed to set up their shop in Visakhapatnam, the existing ones too shifted to other places,” the MP candidate pointed out.
Once the alliance government is formed in Andhra Pradesh, Sribharat assured that more opportunities for the IT industrialists and professionals would be created in Visakhapatnam and new industries would set up shop as well.