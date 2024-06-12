75.51% candidates qualify in AP EAPCET

Vijayawada: Principal secretary, higher education, J Syamala Rao on Tuesday released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCT) in a hotel here. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the entrance test from March 12 to 24 across the state. A total of 2,74,213 students registered their names to attend the Engineering entrance examination and 2,58,374 of them appeared. Among them, 1,95,092 students qualified the entrance with a pass percentage of 75.51 in the engineering stream.

In the Agriculture stream, 88,638 students registered their names and 80,766 of them appeared the entrance test. A total 70,352 candidates qualified the entrance test in agriculture stream with 87.11 per cent. The test was conducted in 49 regional centres in AP and Telangana. A total of 3,62,851 candidates registered their names for the APEAPCT for the engineering and agriculture streams.

speaking media after releasing the results, higher education principal secretary J Syamala Rao said the APEAPCET 2024 was conducted in multiple sessions with different question papers similar to previous years. He informed that the ranks are given to the candidates based on 25 per centage weightage to the marks obtained in the Group subjects (MPC/BiPC) in the qualifying examination and 75 per cent weightage to the normalised marks obtained in APEAPCET 2024.

Ranks are awarded to the students who passed Intermediate examinations in the year 2024 from AP and Telangana and those who submitted declarations along with marks memos through online till June 2, 22024.

APEAPCET ranks are being declared for 1,66,012 candidates of MPC stream and 56,913 candidates of BiPC stream. A total of 2,24,317 students are from Andhra University region, 1,17,858 students from SVU region, 16,248 students from OU region and 44.28 are non-local students.

Chairman of APSCHE K. Rama Mohana Rao, Prof. G V R Prasada Raju, vice-chancellor, JNTU Kakinada, Prof Venkat Reddy, convener, EAPCET JNTU Kakinada and other officials attended the releasing

programme