75th Constitution Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar and founding fathers of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of 75th National Constitution Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the 75th National Constitution Day marks an important milestone in the history of independent India and the contributions of the Framers of the Indian Constitution will always be remembered by the people for posterity, for giving us the noble principles on which we derive our freedom and equality and maintain harmony in the society.

He said that the Constitution lays down the national goals of our country, democracy, secularism, socialism and national integration, and spells out the rights and duties of the citizens.

He further said that the Fundamental Duties enjoins upon the citizens of India to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India and the citizens to live in a spirit of common brotherhood, transcending religious, linguistic and regional diversities, to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women, develop scientific temper and preserve our rich cultural heritage.