Live
Just In
76th Republic Day Celebrations begins across AP and Telangana
India gears up for the 76th Republic Day, with celebrations planned across the nation, including Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these states, officials have finalized all arrangements, and the festivities will witness the hoisting of national flags by Governors Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh and Jishnu Dev Verma of Telangana.
In Andhra Pradesh, the focal point of the Republic Day events will be the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to hoist the national flag at 9 am on Sunday. Attendees, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, ministers, and a large audience, are expected to gather for the occasion.
The celebrations will commence with the Governor's arrival at the stadium, where he will receive a salute from the armed forces. A grand parade featuring NCC troops, Scouts and Guides groups, police, and the Indian Army will follow. Highlights of the day will include impressive displays from various government departments, which will be observed by the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the public.