77 vehicles to shift Covid patients rolled out in Guntur

Guntur: As many as 77 emergency transport vehicles meant for shifting patients were inaugurated here on Monday.

Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, who participated in the inauguration programme through Zoom conference, said that vehicles launched to shift the Coronavirus positive patients from division to district hospitals are very useful. He said that in addition to 104 vehicles, 77 vehicles have been arranged for shifting the patients to the hospitals.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that in addition to 104 and 108 vehicles, the new 77 vehicles arranged for shifting the Covid-19 patients in the district will be of great help. He said that those who have

minor symptoms will be shifted in the 104 vehicles and added that Covid-19 patients would be shifted in the vehicles with advanced life support system. MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Joint Collector P Prasanti, MLA Mustafa, district revenue officer Kondaiah, ZPCEO Chaitanya were present. MP Alla Ayodhya Rami participated through the zoom conference.