Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
Devotees presented a silver wheel weighing one kg to Goddess Santoshimata on Friday as part of the daily puja at the Santoshimata temple in Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: Devotees presented a silver wheel weighing one kg to Goddess Santoshimata on Friday as part of the daily puja at the Santoshimata temple in Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Bachu Buchaiah and Pushpamma couple from Housing Board Colony handed over to temple committee members Bhagyamma, Rajeshwari and Sivakumar by temple chief priest Alladi Prakash Sharma for decoration.
On Friday of the month of Vaisakh, Abhishekam, special decoration, kumkumarchan, kalashampooja, udyapanam, odibiyam, Mahaprasadala nivedana, maha mangalaharathi, uyyala seva, pavalimpu services were conducted scientifically by Alladi Prakash Sharma, the chief priest of the temple, amid Vedic chants. After that Annaprasada was distributed to 90 devotees under the direction of Saraswati, Srinivasulu and Lakshmi.
What are the committee members in this program, Venugopal Rao, Malipeddi Bhagyamma, Peddamarur Rajeshwari, Racharla Sivakumar, women devotees participated in large numbers.