Live
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
- Microsoft to announce Windows 11 23H2 today: All about the new AI-powered features
Just In
79 TDP leaders gets conditional bail in Angallu violence case
Highlights
In the Punganur and Angallu cases of Chittoor district, as many as 79 TDP leaders have been granted conditional bail. Currently, these TDP leaders are in jails located in Chittoor, Madanapally, and Kadapa. TDP MLC Rambhupal Reddy has also been relieved from arrest due to ongoing council meetings.
The High Court has ordered him to appear at the concerned police station every Tuesday. Other TDP leaders who sought anticipatory bail have also been granted bail. The High Court reminded that the CID had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court granted anticipatory bail, and ordered not to arrest them untill further investigation.
The arguments on behalf of the TDP leaders were presented by senior advocate Posani Venkateshwarlu.
