79 TDP leaders gets conditional bail in Angallu violence case

In the Punganur and Angallu cases of Chittoor district, as many as 79 TDP leaders have been granted conditional bail.

In the Punganur and Angallu cases of Chittoor district, as many as 79 TDP leaders have been granted conditional bail. Currently, these TDP leaders are in jails located in Chittoor, Madanapally, and Kadapa. TDP MLC Rambhupal Reddy has also been relieved from arrest due to ongoing council meetings.

The High Court has ordered him to appear at the concerned police station every Tuesday. Other TDP leaders who sought anticipatory bail have also been granted bail. The High Court reminded that the CID had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court granted anticipatory bail, and ordered not to arrest them untill further investigation.

The arguments on behalf of the TDP leaders were presented by senior advocate Posani Venkateshwarlu.

