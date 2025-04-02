8 injured as TTD van hits protection wall on ghat road

Tirumala: Eight persons were injured went a TTD van in which they were being taken to Tirupati from Tirumala, hit the protection wall on the first ghat road on Tuesday.

Four of the injured sustained severe injuries. All the injured were admitted to SVRR Govt Hospital in Tirupati.

As many as 22 unauthorised persons at Tirumala were being taken to Tirupati in the TTD van following the initiative by the TTD vigilance department. The TTD launched the drive to identify the unauthorised hawkers and persons at Tirumala hills and shift them to Tirupati.

Accordingly on Tuesday, the vigilance department caught 22 unauthorised persons and decided to shift them to Tirupati. The TTD sources said the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the protection wall before coming to a halt.