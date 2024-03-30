8 lakh complaints against graft in YSRCP rule: Nadendla

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar ridiculed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving a clean chit to himself stating that there was no corruption during his rule in the state.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Friday, Manohar said that there were 8,03,612 complaints against corruption during the five-year rule of the YSRCP, including two lakh against ministers and their peshis, 4.39 lakh complaints against the ruling party MLAs and MLCs. There was hardly any response to the complaints lodged with the help of toll-free number 14400.

Manohar said that the JSP has disclosed various corrupt practices in various government departments, including education, finance, Pala Velluva, Jagananna colonies along with statistics. Instead of taking action against corruption, the government launched personal attacks against the Jana Sena leaders, he said.

Generally, the ACB officials disclose in the media conferences every year about the number of cases they filed and action taken. However, not a single press meet was conducted during the last four years. The ACB officials, who take action against the officers in the offices of tahsildar and registration, never take action against the ministers and MLAs. Surprisingly, the Chief Minister is not aware that the DGP is the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau also.

Manohar said that the ministers are bringing pressure on the officials to indulge in corruption. Several hundreds of crores of rupees changed hands in the transfer of teachers. A minister allegedly offered Rs 100 crore to a senior IAS officer to implement his orders. A minister collected Rs 10 lakh from an executive engineer to get him transferred to his own city. However, another engineer was transferred when he paid Rs 15 lakh for the same post.

He recalled that a report on eradication of corruption in the state submitted by Indian Institute of Management-Allahabad was shelved stating that it was not practical. He appealed to the Election Commission to take action against some officials who are misusing the administration.

The JSP leader announced that party president Pawan Kalyan would launch election campaign from Saturday. He will conduct electioneering in 10 constituencies in the first phase.

He appealed to the party cadre to make the programmes of the party president a grand success.

JSP leaders Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, Bonaboyina Srinivas Yadav, Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, Gade Venkateswara Rao, Chenna Reddy, Manu Krant Reddy, Chillapalli Srinivas, Akkala Ramamohan Rao, Dr Pakanati Gautam Raj, Vegulla Leelakrishna and Mandali Rajesh were present.