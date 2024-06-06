8 NDA candidates win with over 40,000 majority in NTR, Krishna dists

Vijayawada : NDA candidates won with a good majority in half of the Assembly constituencies in NTR and Krishna districts. The NDA candidates defeated the YSRCP with more than 40,000 votes in eight Assembly constituencies.

TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao won a majority of 68,886 votes in Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. Bonda Uma got 1,30,034 votes and his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivas got 61,148 votes. The margin is 68,686 votes. He got the highest margin in the two districts of Krishna and NTR.

Bode Prasad of TDP won with a majority of 59,915 votes in Penamaluru Assembly constituency of Krishna district. Bode Prasad secured 1,44,912 votes. Housing minister and YSRCP candidate Jogi Ramesh secured 84,997 votes. Bode Prasad earlier won from the same segment in 2014. Jogi Ramesh earlier won two times from Pedana and he contested from Penamaluru this time.

Jana Sena leader and former MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad won with a majority of 46,434 votes in Avanigadda of Krishna district. Buddha Prasad got 113460 votes and his rival and YSRCP candidate Simhadri Ramesh Babu got 67,026 votes. Buddha Prasad is a very senior politician and former deputy speaker of AP Assembly.

BJP candidate in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency Sujana Chowdary won with a majority of 47,032 votes. He defeated the nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif. Both leaders contested the Assembly elections for the first time. Sujana Chowdary got 1,05,669 votes and Shaik Asif secured 58,637 votes. The constituency voters have elected a BJP candidate for the first time.

TDP candidate Venigandla Ramu won with a majority of 53,040 votes in Gudivada assembly segment of Krishna district. Ramu polled 109980 votes and his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani got 56,940. Kodali Nani earlier won four times from Gudiavada and lost the poll battle in the fifth election he contested.

Former minister and the TDP leader Kollu Ravindra won with a majority of 50,242 votes in Machilipatnam assembly segment of Krishna district. Ravindra got 1,05,044 votes and the YSRCP candidate Perni Kittu 54,802.

Senior leader and three times MLA Gadde Ramomohan of TDP won with a majority of 49,640 votes in Vijayawada East assembly constituency. He got 118841 votes and his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash got 69,201 votes.

TDP leader and sitting MLA of Mylavaram Vasanta Krishna Prasad won with a majority of 42,829 votes in Mylavaram segment of NTR district. He defeated the YSRCP candidate S Tirupati Rao in the contest. Krishna Prasad got 1,37,338 votes and his rival got 94,509 votes.