8 projects sanctioned to JNTUA

Anantapur: Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) has sanctioned eight prestigious research projects to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), amounting to a significant grant of Rs 86 lakh. These projects span across various departments as mentioned below.

Project was given to Dr Dilip Kumar and Prof SV Satyanarayana, Chemical engineering; Dr C Sashidhar and Dr B Ajitha, Civil Engineering; Dr Vishnuvardhan and Dr Aruna Masthani, Electronics & Communications Engineering; Dr E Keshava Reddy, Mathematics Development; and Dr R Bhuvana vijaya, Mathematics for Study.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Srinivasa Rao said this remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and expertise of their faculty members. It is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in research and innovation. He further added the successful completion of these projects, within the stipulated period of two years, will not only contribute to the advancement of knowledge but also enhances the academic standing of our University.