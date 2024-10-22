HMWSSB addresses sewage overflow issues across city

Hyderabad: As part of a 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board to prevent sewage overflow in the city, managing director Ashok Reddy inspected several areas in King Koti and Gowliguda on Monday.

During the inspection, few locals complained about the contaminated water supply in Gowliguda. The managing director suggested workers to undertake work in two shifts if necessary to complete it before December.

According to HMWSSB officials, the notices were issued to build sewerage connections to newly constructed buildings and multi-storey structures. Subsequently, for the examination of the sewage overflow issue in Sultan Bazaar, there will be a leakage in the 1200 mm dia pipeline for a few days, and repairs will be taken up very soon. Alternative arrangements will be taken up to ensure water supply during repairs.