Man held for alleged public masturbation near school

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar police apprehended a 34-year-old man for alleged masturbation in full public view at two places near Health and Glow store in Aziz Bagh in Tolichowki and near International School in Shaikpet.

The arrested person, Bhuthkuri Ramesh, works as a chef at Jelly Belly Food Pvt Ltd, a resident of Shaikpet and native of Sriramula Pally village, Ramdugu mandal, Karimnagar district. Police booked two cases U/S 296, 79 BNS within a span of 24 hours.

Police received a complaint from a store manager at Health and Glow in Aziz Bagh Colony. In the complaint, they alerted that on October 16, a person came to their parking lot on bike and began masturbating while watching the women staff. It came too late to the notice of the police that prior to this incident, he committed a similar act beside a bus stop, near International School in Shaikpet, leading to a second case registered against him.

The police said similar cases are reported within two days; they investigated these cases by searching CCTV footage of all the possible areas and apprehended the accused.

Vijay Kumar SM, DCP West zone, said that after taking the person into custody and into interrogation, the accused admitted these offences. He confessed that his wife was away from him for six months as he was addicted to watching porn and had committed this type of obscene and objectionable act in the public area before women. “On verifying his mobile phone, his internet browsing data history is full of porn videos; watching porn videos frequently caused his perversion in this mentality,” said DCP. The arrested accused, along with seized property, are being produced before the honourable court for judicial remand.