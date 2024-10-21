Disney Cruise Line Reveals Spaces and Experiences Coming to the Disney Adventure, Setting Sail on December 15, 2025

When the Disney Adventure sets sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025, guests will be treated to a magical cruise holiday that celebrates Disney’s rich legacy of storytelling, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

Continuing Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, the Disney Adventure will also feature many “firsts” for the fleet, including experiences specially created for guests in Asia to enjoy.

In a first for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure will include three all-new Disney attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone that celebrates the larger-than-life personalities from the Marvel Universe. One of the attractions will be Ironcycle Test Run – the longest rollercoaster at sea. Guests can also look forward to a remarkable spread of dining options comprising not just international favourites but also world-renowned Asian cuisine. Showstopping Broadway-style entertainment will dazzle in an all-new musical spectacular, “Remember,” developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, and, for every traveling group and size, there will be numerous luxurious and comfortable stateroom types for guests to retreat and unwind in.

Bookings for the Disney Adventure are scheduled to open on December 10, 2024. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on November 14, 2024.

“As part of our unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, guests throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to experience the magic of their favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, in their very own backyard.”

Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to an exceptional experience anchored in world-class entertainment, themed dining and artful accommodations. On the Disney Adventure, this magic will come alive through seven uniquely themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing (refer to accompanying press materials for more information).

“Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line. “Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”

Enthralling Entertainment

Disney Cruise Line’s unique approach to ship design – where every space and venue is an opportunity for stories to come to life – sets the fleet apart. On the Disney Adventure, guests will be in for entertainment on an epic scale: unforgettable character encounters, dazzling Broadway-style shows, signature events, first-run films, karaoke, game shows and more.

Surrounded by the open sea and sky, the upper decks of the Disney Adventure will have something for everyone to enjoy. At Marvel Landing, guests will experience Avengers-level adventures on three all new attractions and experiences inspired by iconic Marvel Super Heroes. On Ironcycle Test Run, a 250- meter-long (820 feet) rollercoaster, guests will test-drive Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype on a thrilling high-speed circuit and be suspended up to 9 meters (30 feet) above the upper decks. Aboard Pym Quantum Racers, guests will steer Pym Tech-modified mini-cars on an oversized toy set track, and Groot Galaxy Spin will take guests on an out-of-this-world ride onboard a Nova Corp Bass Jumper, set to an awesome mix of upbeat music.

Also on the upper decks, Toy Story Place will inspire guests to explore, play, connect and have fun in a whimsical water play land where the world of Pixar’s “Toy Story” will spring to life. Designed for families with young children, the area will include playful water features inspired by the films, including a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides and interactive splash pads.

In San Fransokyo Street, guests will find Big Hero Arcade, a dynamic family gaming lounge. The centerpiece of Big Hero Arcade will be Hiro Training Zone, an immersive training simulator – an active, full-body experience that will allow groups of four to put their skills to the test as they run, dodge and block their way across a high-tech gaming floor.

In true Disney Cruise Line fashion, dazzling stage shows and Broadway-style entertainment will capture the hearts of guests. At the Walt Disney Theater, two spectacular productions will come to life on stage: “Remember,” an all-new musical spectacular developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, will be a heartwarming tale featuring the beloved robot duo from Disney-Pixar’s “Wall-E” and other beloved Disney stars, and a favorite of the fleet, “Disney Seas the Adventure” will take guests on a musical journey through beloved stories featuring iconic Disney songs and characters.

At the heart of the ship, Disney Imagination Garden will have a state-of-the-art Garden Stage with three-deck-high LED screens, setting a wondrous scene for guests with its open-air, amphitheater-style seating. It will be home to several shows starring favorite Disney and Marvel characters, including: Let’s Set Sail, a high-energy dance party that will jumpstart the fun on embarkation day; Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains; Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen, a swashbuckling adventure helmed by the roguish and charming Captain Jack Sparrow; Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party, a vibrant and energetic celebration perfect for Disney music lovers of all ages; and Baymax Super Exercise Expo, a musical exercise show inspired by the members of Big Hero 6.

A Dining Extravaganza – Featuring the Best of Asian and International Flavors Aboard the Disney Adventure, dinner will be more than a meal — it will be a chance to experience favorite Disney stories through immersive theming and distinctly Disney entertainment.

The Disney Adventure will offer rotational dining, Disney Cruise Line’s signature dining concept in which guests will have three distinctly Disney dining experiences during their voyage, with a preset dining schedule included with each booking. Guests will also be accompanied by the same dedicated service team assigned to their dining party throughout the voyage, adding an elevated and personal touch to each meal.

Every guest aboard the Disney Adventure will enjoy a delightful dining experience at one of the ship’s two entertainment restaurants. These standout venues will offer dinner with flair, with signature entertainment featuring appearances and interactions with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

• Navigator’s Club will honor the prestigious maritime tradition of exclusive “captain’s table” dinners.

• Hollywood Spotlight Club will evoke the glitz and glamour of the golden age of Hollywood.

Guests will also dine at one of two magically animated restaurants celebrating the art and artistry, as well as the legacy, of Disney and Pixar animated films. Beyond dinner, this will be a one-of-a-kind experience where the dining rooms will transform from black-and-white to full-spectrum color throughout the meal and guests’ own drawings spring to life and star alongside famous characters in a show-stopping, on-screen animated finale throughout the dining rooms.

• Animator’s Palate will be adorned with film strips and props from favorite movies such as Disney Animation’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Encanto” and Pixar’s “Toy Story.”

• Animator’s Table will feature authentic artwork from iconic films such as Disney Animation’s “Aladdin” and “Frozen” and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” showcasing the process of transforming a hand-drawn sketch into living animation.

The spirit and whimsy of beloved Disney and Pixar films will set the stage for meals at Enchanted Summer Restaurant and Pixar Market Restaurant. Both locations will serve buffet-style breakfast and lunch each day, then switch to table-service dinners as part of the dinnertime lineup during each voyage.

• Enchanted Summer Restaurant will be a cozy village dining hall inspired by Disney Animation’s “Tangled” and “Frozen.” In the Maximus dining room, guests will feel as if they’ve stepped into a colorful, hand-painted rendition of “Tangled,” while the Olaf dining room will be inspired by a summer snow day celebration in the kingdom of Arendelle.

• Pixar Market Restaurant in Toy Story Place will be a celebration of Pixar films. Each dining area will capture the spirit of one of the studio’s beloved films, from “Inside Out” and “Monsters University” to “Turning Red,” “The Incredibles” and more.

In addition to the elaborately themed restaurants, guests can choose from a diverse array of dining options – including fine dining, scrumptious snacks, quick-service restaurants, 24-hour room service, specialty treats and gourmet cafés. These include:

Premium Dining

• Palo Trattoria: An elegant, upscale restaurant offering exquisite Italian fare, exceptional wines and superlative service, exclusively for adults on board.

• Mike & Sulley’s – Flavours of Asia: A premier dining establishment offering four distinct experiences: a full-service Japanese steakhouse, a lively teppanyaki room, a chic bar with Omakase-style dining, and an outdoor sushi and sashimi offering.

Gourmet dining at Palo Trattoria and Mike & Sulley’s will be available by reservation for an additional charge.

Quick service restaurants

• Bewitching Boba and Brews: Vibrant pop art, bright neon lights, and nods to Ursula, the sea witch from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, will be prominently featured in this eclectic establishment that will offer popular bubble teas and other wickedly delicious concoctions.

• Stitch’s ‘Ohana Grill: A chill, beach-style hangout inspired by the Hawaiian setting of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” this diner will dish up burgers, sandwiches and classic American fare.

• Cosmic Kebabs: Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel,” this quick-service restaurant will offer a flavorful menu of pitas and kebabs.

• Mowgli’s Eatery: Serving Indian, including vegetarian and regional dishes, this casual eatery will be inspired by Mowgli’s epic journey through the jungles of India in Disney Animation’s “The Jungle Book.”

• Gramma Tala’s Kitchen: An inviting eatery inspired by the vibrant scenery and island flair of Disney Animation’s “Moana,” serving an imaginative menu showcasing the diverse flavors found throughout the Pacific and Asia.

• Palo Café: A quaint coffee bar offering a selection of espresso and coffee drinks along with light bites throughout the day in a warm, inviting venue inspired by the seaside Italian town of Portorosso from the Pixar film “Luca.”

Luxurious Accommodations and Elevated Concierge Offerings

The accommodations on the Disney Adventure will blend modern comfort with the enchanting spirit of beloved Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel stories. Each stateroom will feature thoughtful amenities, family-friendly conveniences and special Disney touches.

From intentionally laid out spaces that provide families with effortless convenience, to imaginative retreats perfect for friends, to abundantly appointed suites for the ultimate indulgence – the Disney Adventure’s variety of stateroom categories and configurations will be available to fit every traveler group and need.

The ship’s world-class accommodations will be equipped with innovations and designs that ensure the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. They will also offer conveniences and amenities that ensure guests of all ages are cared for, and have features that make them purposefully designed for families in their onboard home away from home.

• Most main staterooms will feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bathroom concept, with a sink and shower in one room and a sink and toilet in a separate room, allowing two people to get ready at once.

• Elevated bed frames will provide generous under-bed space to store suitcases and other bulky items essential to family travel.

• A menu of complimentary baby and toddler essentials will be available upon request at Guest Services, including cribs, bottle warmers, diaper disposal units and bottle sterilizers.

The concierge experience on the Disney Adventure will be elevated for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and personalized service. With an abundance of dedicated services and benefits that provide convenience and personalization, concierge guests will enjoy access to exclusive areas and amenities, including private retreats, luxury shopping, and first-class spa and fitness facilities. The Concierge Lounge, inspired by Disney Animation’s “Aladdin,” will be an ideal setting for relaxation, featuring complimentary refreshments and gourmet bites throughout the day.

Concierge guests will feel at home in large, lavishly appointed concierge staterooms and suites that combine refined elegance and amenities with Disney touches, such as curated artwork and thoughtful design inspired by iconic Disney and Marvel films like “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Avengers.”

The main Concierge Family Staterooms will feature a primary living space, a secondary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and private entrance, and many offer a spacious extended verandah. For ultimate comfort and luxury, the Concierge Suites will provide a modern, open-concept design and spacious onebedroom layouts that can accommodate at least five guests. For a truly superlative experience, the Concierge Royal Suites will offer a spacious living room, a dining area with a bar, a large main bedroom, a kids’ room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and an extended verandah with a private whirlpool. There will be two such options – the Elsa Royal Suite and the Anna Royal Suite, inspired by Disney Animation's "Frozen."

Magic at Sea for One and All

The Disney Adventure will feature spaces dedicated exclusively for adults and kids, allowing everyone to choose their own adventure.

Experiences Exclusive to Adults

Relaxation awaits adult guests at the spa on the Disney Adventure, which will offer private treatment rooms and a salon for a range of indulgent treatments, including massages, facials, acupuncture, wellness, beauty and haircare treatments. The expansive Rainforest area will offer a Disney Cruise Line signature spa experience that combines steam, heat and water therapy with aromatherapy. The spa will be available for adults and those 13 and older when accompanied by an adult.

The ship will also have a Fitness Center with state-of-the-art exercise facilities, a juice bar, wellness consultations, a bookable meditation room and dedicated spaces for activities such as cycling and yoga. The fitness center will be available for adults and those 14 and older when accompanied by an adult.

In addition to Palo Trattoria, adults will have the opportunity to unwind at a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges throughout the ship.

• Buccaneer Bar: Guests can sip on high end brews and watch live sporting events here, in swashbuckling style.

• Tiana’s Bayou Lounge: Brimming with New Orleans-style hospitality, the lounge will serve craft cocktails, zero-proof cocktails, creative mocktails, specialty coffees and teas, and Tiana’s famous beignets.

• Spellbound: A shadowy lounge inspired by the evil queen from Disney Animation’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” serving up delicious potions of the cocktail-kind, along with zero-proof cocktails and mocktails.

• Market Bar: An alfresco cafe serving up an inspired menu of refreshing beverages, specialty coffees, cocktails, zero-proof cocktails, and mocktails.

• Taverna Portorosso: An intimate and picturesque sports bar inspired by Pixar’s Luca, where guests can have a drink, watch a game and enjoy the view of the bustlingly breezeway below.

Cool Clubs for Kids of All Ages

Signature kids’ clubs will provide a world of possibilities for the youngest guests on the Disney Adventure. Disney’s Oceaneer Club will be a wonderland of immersive spaces designed to encourage exploration and discovery for children aged 3 to 10. Divided into themed areas that bring to life beloved Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, each space will be designed for storytelling, creativity, arts and crafts, dress-up, playing games, watching Disney movies, and meeting favorite Disney characters.

• The Hub: At the center of Disney’s Oceaneer Club, The Hub will serve as a portal to the other areas in the space, featuring a stage where kids can enjoy interactive storytelling, special in person and virtual visits from Disney characters, and dance parties.

• Fairytale Hall: Inspired by Disney princesses, this area will allow young royals to engage in imaginative games, arts and crafts, and more.

• Andy’s Toy Box: In this oversized playground, kids can explore and play with a variety of interactive props, toys and gadgets.

• Marvel WEB Workshop: Young Super Hero recruits will put their skills to the test through training simulations using top-secret Avengers technology.

• Walt Disney Imagineering Lab: Kids can participate in hands-on activities and creative experiments, including designing and virtually riding their own rollercoaster.

• Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck: Designed for toddlers and tiny cruisers, this nautical themed playground will offer a range of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities.

For the littlest guests, aged 6 months to 3 years, it’s a small world nursery will offer babysitting services for a nominal fee in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction of the same name.

Teens aged 14 to 17 will find their haven at Vibe, a dynamic space where they can meet new friends, watch movies, play games and engage in group activities designed just for them. For tweens aged 11 to 14, Edge offers a vibrant clubhouse where they can have fun, make friends and enjoy various games. Both Vibe and Edge are cleverly hidden in plain sight, disguised as storefronts on San Fransokyo Street, creating an ultra-exclusive and ultra-cool retreat for teens and tweens to call their own.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com/adventure, or contact their travel agent. More information on booking mechanics will be released at a later date. Guests can also follow Disney Cruise Line’s social media channels for updates on booking details and itineraries:

• Facebook: Disney Cruise Line https://www.facebook.com/DisneyCruiseLineSG • Instagram: @disneycruiselinesg https://www.instagram.com/disneycruiselinesg/ • TikTok: @disneycruiselinesg https://www.tiktok.com/@disneycruiselinesg











