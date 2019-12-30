87th birth anniversary of Dr Agarala Eshwar Reddi celebrated in Tirupati

Tirupati: Former Speaker of united Andhra Pradesh Dr Agarala Eshwar Reddi's 87th birth anniversary was celebrated at Officers' Club here on Sunday.

MLA Bhoomana Karunakar Reddy was the chief guest at the programme. Ayodhya Commission member Dr SK Echuri, chairperson of Kasturba Trust and Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS Dr Vengamma participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhoomana Karunakar Reddy recalled his association with the former Speaker and his influence on his political career. He lauded Reddi's contributions and services to education field. Dr Vengamma, former vice chancellor Arunachalam and others spoke on the occasion.